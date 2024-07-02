Stocks In Spotlight 02 July 2024: Five Stocks To Track Today

New Delhi: Markets settled at new record highs on Monday, with benchmark equity indices surging by half a percentage points each.

Sensex rose by 443 points to close at all-time high of 79,476.19 while Nifty finished above the 24,100 mark.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd said, "Technically, since last couple of weeks, the Nifty index is consolidating in the band of 23,330-23,670. Thus, for fresh bullish momentum, index need to sustain above 23,670-23,700 zone. If it manages to sustain above 23,700, the rally could extend towards 24,000 levels. On the downside, 23,300 will act as strong support for the index."

Meanwhile, ahead of the market opening today, as per Zeebiz Angel One, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Oil India Ltd, Swastika Investmart are likely be in focus today.

1. Tata Motors



Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for Q1 FY 2024-25 stood at 229,891 vehicles, compared to 226,245 units during Q1 FY 2023-24.

2. Angel One And Other Brokerages



Zeebiz has said, "In a setback for discount brokers, market regulator Sebi has directed market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) - such as stock exchanges - to implement a "uniform and equal" charge structure for all members rather than varying charges based on their volume or activity, confirming a Zee Business report earlier this month."

3. Maruti Suzuki



Automaker Maruti Suzuki India has reported a 12 percent increase in total wholesales to 1,79,228 units in June. The total domestic passenger vehicle registered a growth of 3 percent as sales were 1,37,160 units last month as against 1,33,027 units in the year-ago month, it added.

4. Oil India Ltd



Oil India Ltd (OIL) shares are scheduled trade ex-bonus today.

5. Swastika Investmart



Swastika Investmart shares are set to trade ex-dividend today.