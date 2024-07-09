Stocks In Spotlight 09 July 2024: Five Stocks To Track Today

New Delhi: Markets settled flat on Monday amidst lacklusture trade with BSE Sensex closing at 79,960.38 and Nifty settling at 24,320.55.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, "We anticipate a time-wise correction in the Nifty index due to rotational buying in heavyweight stocks, which has limited the downside so far. However, there are ongoing buying opportunities in select sectors and themes. Traders should exercise caution in stock selection and prioritize effective trade management strategies."

Meanwhile, ahead of the market opening today, as per Zeebiz Nestle India, Persistent Systems, DCM Shriram, HCLTech, JSW Steel are likely be in focus today.

1. Nestle India

At the 65th Annual General Meeting Nestle India board of directors have approved continuation of payment of general licence fees (royalty) at the rate of 4.5%, net of taxes, of the net sales of the products sold by the Company to the Licensor as per the terms and conditions of the existing General Licence Agreements (GLAs) with effect from 8th July 2024.

2. JK Cement, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems And Others

Stocks of a whole bunch of companies --JK Cement, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems, Polycab India, DCM Shriram, Grindwell Norton and Ingersoll-Rand -- are scheduled to trade ex-dividend today.

3. HCLTech

HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra conferred the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur by France. Zeebiz says the shares of the company will remain in focus today.

4. Century Textiles & Industries Ltd

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (i)the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (ii)the proposal relating to raising of funds up to Rs. 1000 crores in one or more tranches by issue of Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis, subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary under applicable laws and within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders.

5. Financial Services Basket

Reserve Bank of India has canceled certificate of registration of Star Finserv India Limited and Polytex India Ltd due to irregular lending practices