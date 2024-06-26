Stocks In Spotlight 26 June 2024: Five Stocks To Track Today

New Delhi: Sensex crossed the historic 78,000 level for the first time while Nifty also breached the 23,600 mark on Tuesday.

"Nifty has finally surpassed the 23,600 hurdle after two weeks of consolidation, reaching a new record high. We maintain a positive outlook on the index, now targeting the next milestone of 24,000. We believe the current buoyancy in banking, coupled with notable strength in IT, will dictate the trend, while other sectors may contribute on a rotational basis. Traders should align their positions accordingly and avoid a contrarian approach," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Meanwhile, ahead of the market opening today, as per Zeebiz HAL, Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, are a couple of stocks that will likely be in focus today.

1. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited

Mahindra Finance has announced that Vivek Karve, Chief Financial Officer of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited and Financial Services Sector has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company to pursue personal, social and professional interests beyond a full-time employment.

2. Bharat Dynamics

Orders in pipeline in next 2-3 years is at Rs 200 crore, taking total order book as on 31 march 2024 to Rs 1,9434

Crore. It added new orders received in FY 2023-24 is at Rs 1,793 crore.

3. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has approved the proposal for grant of Navratna status to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

4. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 26th June, 2024 will consider, inter-alia, the recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

5. NTPC Ltd

The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on 29 June, to consider and approve issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/noncumulative, non-convertible debentures upto Rs.12,000 Crore, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.