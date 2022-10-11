NewsBusinessMarkets
SUZLON ENERGY

Suzlon's Rs 1,200 cr rights issue launched, company aims to cut down debt

The closing date for Suzlon's rights issue is October 20.

Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 03:47 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Suzlon's Rs 1,200 cr rights issue launched, company aims to cut down debt

New Delhi: Suzlon Energy`s rights issue worth Rs 1,200 crore opened on Tuesday, under which fresh equity shares are offered by a company to existing shareholders.

These shareholders will get the right to buy fresh shares using their `Rights Entitlement`.

The closing date for the rights issue is October 20.

Meanwhile Suzlon`s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Himanshu Mody told mediapersons in a virtual press conference on Tuesday that the company would take a call on divesting its non-core assets after rights issue.

He said that the board will meet at the end the current quarter to discuss the matter.

Explaining the reason behind the rights issue, Mody said that it was mainly done to clear the debt in the company.

He said the debt was cut down to around Rs 3,000 crore after the refinancing done in May this year.

Out of the Rs 1,200 crore rights issue, around Rs 900 crore would be used to repay the debt, which will streamline the company`s finances, the CFO added.

Under the rights issue, Suzlon will issue up to 240 crore partly paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 5 per share aggregating to Rs 1,200 crore.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites