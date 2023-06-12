Tata Motors Announces Final Dividend of Rs 2 per Equity Share; Check Record Date, Other Details

New Delhi: Tata Motors 100% Dividend: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors has informed the stock market regarding the date of of determining the entitlement of members to receive final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

TATA MOTORS FINAL DIVIDEND 2023

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on May 12, 2023 had recommended declaration of final dividend of Rs 2/- per Ordinary Share of face value Rs 2/- each (@100%) and Rs 2.10/- per 'A' Ordinary Share of face value Rs 2/- each (@105%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

TATA MOTORS FINAL DIVIDEND 2023 RECORD DATE

In a BSE filing, Tata Motors has said that the Company has fixed Saturday, July 29, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of Members to receive final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, July 29, 2023, to Tuesday, August 8, 2023 (both days inclusive) and the Company has fixed Saturday, July 29, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of Members to receive final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023," Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

TATA MOTORS FINAL DIVIDEND 2023 TDS

The auto major said that the payment of such dividend, subject to board approval, will be distributed amongst the Shareholders, on or from August 14, 2023 onwards.

"The payment of such dividend, if approved by the Members at the AGM, shall be distributed amongst the Shareholders, on or from August 14, 2023 onwards and will be made subject to deduction of tax at source," Tata Motors said in the regulatory filing.

TATA MOTORS Q4

Tata Motors on May 12 announced its Q4 results, where the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. It had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,033 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22 fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,932 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 78.439 crore in the year-ago period, it added.