New Delhi: The allotment of Tata Technologies IPO shares were declared on Tuesday (November 28) through the basis which investors can determine how many shares they have been allocated.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations and further to our intimation vide letters bearing sc nos. 17057, 17287, 17914 and 17935 dated December 12, 2022, March 9, 2023, November 13, 2023 and November 25, 2023, respectively, in relation to the IPO of Tata Technologies Limited, we wish to inform you that the Company has been informed by Tata Technologies Limited, that on November 28, 2023, it has approved transfer of 60,850,278 Equity Shares to various investors who successfully subscribed in the IPO, of which 46,275,000 Equity Shares were offered for sale by the Company, 9,716,853 Equity Shares were offered for sale by Alpha TC Holdings Pte. Ltd. and 4,858,425 Equity Shares were offered for sale by Tata Capital Growth Fund I," Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

As a result of the above, the Company’s shareholding in Tata Technologies Limited stands reduced from 64.79% to 53.39% (i.e., from 262,844,816 to 216,569,816 Equity Shares), of the issued and paidup Equity Share capital of Tata Technologies Limited, it added.

How to check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status Via BSE website

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE by Loggin into the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' --which can be either your application number or your PAN details

Step 4: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and then submit.

You can see the status of your Tata Technologies IPO application status on the screen.

Alternatively, you can also check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status through registrar Kfin Technologies' website by logging onto kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Tata Technologies IPO GMP

As per reports, the Tata Technologies latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 414, suggesting that the scrip will have a stellar debut on its stock market listing. It must however be noted that since grey market premium is the parameter driven from unlisted market, the real time value on stock market can vary.

Tata Technologies IPO Subscription

The Rs 3,042.5 crore IPO of Tata Technologies, which provides engineering and product development digital services, was subscribed 69.43 times on the final day of subscription on Friday, driven by remarkable participation from institutional buyers.