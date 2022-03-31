हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Veranda Learning IPO: Check latest subscription status, GMP, other details

Veranda Learning IPO subscription status and latest GMP updates are now available. 

New Delhi: Veranda Learning Solutions Limited IPO was subscribed 3.53 times on the last day of subscriptions on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The Rs 200-crore IPO received total bids for more than 4.15 crore shares against the 1.17 crore shares on offer, according to the data available with the NSE. 

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited had fixed a price range of Rs 130-137 a share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The strong subscription status suggests that investors could receive a listing gain when the Veranda Learning IPO shares list on public exchanges. 

According to a report by PTI, the quota reserved for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 10.76 times. The non-institutional investors quota 3.87 times subscriptions and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 2.02 times.

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited "offers diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees," PTI reported

Veranda Learning Solutions Limited shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE. The manager of the IPO is Systematix Corporate Services. 

Veranda Learning IPO GMP

The grey market price of Veranda Learning IPO is Rs 15, according to market watchers. Subscriber who will receive IPO allotment of Veranda Learning IPO shares can reportedly expect a premium of 10%. Also Read: 

