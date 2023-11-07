Mizoram Assembly Elections: From Zoramthanga To Lalduhoma, Key Candidates To Look Out For

New Delhi: All eyes are focused on the prominent candidates who are making considerable efforts to secure victory for their respective parties in the Mizoram Assembly elections, as the northeastern state gears up for the upcoming polls on Tuesday.

Zoramthanga

The President of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, stands out as one of the most prominent figures in this election. Having previously won Aizawl East - I in the 2018 assembly elections, Zoramthanga is once again contesting from the same constituency.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), positioning itself as the primary challenger in this election, has nominated their party vice president, Lalthansanga, as a contender against the three-time Chief Minister. The Congress has nominated Lalsanglura Ralte, a first-time candidate, to contest against the Chief Minister.

Zoramthanga, who was the second in command to MNF founder Laldenga, had earlier served as the Chief Minister from 1998 to 2008 and from 2018 onwards after overthrowing the 10-year-old Congress government in the state.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, he secured 42.9 per cent votes defeating independent candidate K Sapdanga (30 per cent votes) and Congress' K Vanlalrawna (24.5 per cent votes).

Lalduhoma

ZPM chief Lalduhoma, who is also the party's chief ministerial candidate, will be contesting from Serchhip, where he is the present MLA. In 2018, Lalduhoma secured 35.4 per cent votes, defeating the Congress' Lal Thanhawla, which got 32.7 per cent votes.

Lalduhoma has been pitted against MNF debutant J Malsawmzual Vanchhawng. The Congress has fielded R Vanlaltluanga from Serchhip who had earlier contested the Assembly polls in 2013 unsuccessfully.

Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer from Mizoram, was elected as a Lok Sabha MP in 1984. He is the founder of the ZNP and was chosen as the first chief ministerial candidate of the ZNP-led Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) coalition in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Lalsawta

Another key contender in the Mizoram polls is state Congress chief Lalsawta, who will contest from Aizawl West-III. Lalsawta is up against ZPM candidate VL Zaithanzama and MNF candidate K Sawmvela. Lalsawta won the state elections in 2008 and 2013 from Aizawl East II. However, it lost its seat to MNF's Robert Romawia Royte in 2018. While MNF won the seat with 41.4 per cent votes, Lalsawta remained restricted to only 26.9 per cent votes.

Lalsawta had been the Finance Minister of Mizoram from 2008 to 2018. He was appointed the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee in 2021, succeeding Lal Thanhawla, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Mizoram.

Vanlalhmuaka

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which opened its account in the state assembly polls in 2018 by bagging one seat, has a key candidate in Vanlalhmuaka, the party's state president, who will be contesting the polls from Dampa constituency.

Tawnluia

Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, who is also the MNF vice president, will be contesting from Tuichang. Aged 80, Tawnluia is the oldest candidate in the fray. The Deputy CM was the oldest candidate in the 2018 assembly elections as well when he contested from the same seat. Tawnluia will be challenged by ZPM's W Chhuanawma.

Vanlalhmuaka

Vanlalhmuaka will be contesting against Mizo National Front's (MNF) Lalrintluanga Sailo, Congress' Lalhmingthanga Sailo and ZPM's Vanlalsailova. Vanlalhmuaka had earlier contested from the Serlui constituency and finished fourth with 12.20 per cent of votes behind MNF, Congress and independent candidates.

Polling is being held in the north-eastern state of Mizoram polls on Tuesday, the counting of which is scheduled on December 3. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent and emerged victorious, defeating the 10-year-old Congress government.

The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the regional party that surprisingly came in second in the 2018 polls, bagged eight seats. It is seen by many as the main contender for the ruling party.

The Congress bagged five seats in the 2018 assembly polls, while the BJP got one, securing its first seat in the north-eastern state.

Polling for the Mizoram Assembly began on Tuesday, the counting of which is scheduled for December 3. The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 3 pm. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray. According to the CEO, of Mizoram, the total number of electors in Mizoram stands at 8,51,895. Out of which 4,12,969 are male, 4,38,925 are female, and 1 (one) third gender.

There are a total of 4,973 service voters in Mizoram. First-time voters who are in the age group of 18-19 years stand at 50,611. The sex ratio of voters in Mizoram is 1,063. The electoral population (EP) ratio stands at 63.27.

The total number of polling stations is 1276, out of which 525 fall in urban areas and 751 in rural areas. As many as 2,058 votes have been cast through home voting and 7,497 votes through postal ballots at designated facilitation centres for the Mizoram Assembly elections.

The BJP is contesting 23 seats. In 2018, it contested in 39 constituencies. Incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga who is also the president of Mizo National Front party, is seeking re-election from the Aizawl East I constituency. State Congress Chief Lalswata is in the fray from Aizawl West 3 constituency. Lalduhoma, who is the founder and president of the Zoram Nationalist Party is in the fray from Serchhip.