Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Micromax IN 1b, IN Note 1 pre-order done? First sale on November 24

New Delhi: Those looking to buy the recently launced Micromax IN 1b, IN Note 1, can now place the pre-orders for both the smartphones during Flipkart Big Diwali sale.

Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1b pre-orders began on November 10 at 12 PM during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Micromax IN Note 1 will go on first sale on November 24 while the Micromax IN 1b first sale has been fixed for November 26.

Indian Smartphone and consumer electronics company Micromax had the IN 1B and IN Note 1 on November 3.

The IN 1B will be available at Rs 6,999 for 2+32 variant and Rs 7,999 for 4+64 variant. The IN 1B comes with an 8MP camera with several beauty modes. IN 1B comes with an AI Dual Camera with a 13MP Primary Camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone features you get a 6.5-inch Mini-drop HD+ display. Powering the IN 1B is a 5000mAH battery with USB-C charging, along with a fast 10W charger in the box.

The IN 1B comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 gaming processor. It also comes with HyperEngine gaming technology, for lag-free gaming experience.

Micromax’s second offering is the IN 1B. The phone will be available at just Rs 10,999 for the 4+64 variant 12499 for the 4+128 variant. The IN Note 1 comes in two fabulous finishes – the subtle, classy White and Green dripping with X-Factor.

The IN Note 1 also has WiFi support for 5GHz which with speeds up to 1GBPS and voice over WiFi. The device comes with a 5000mAH battery, and 18W fast charger. Micromax has also enabled reverse charging to charge other devices with this phone

The IN Note 1 also has Night Vision for better low-light pictures, 16MP wide-angle selfie camera with several interesting modes and effects and the ability to shoot and save to GIF directly. The IN Note 1 packs a 48MP AI Quad Camera. The AI can recognize scenarios and objects, optimizing them instantly for the best results, Micromax said.

In Note 1 features a 6.67 inch (16.9cm) Punch Hole Display in Ultra bright FHD+ resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor for ultimate gaming performance. It also comes with MTK Hyper Engine 1.0 GPU - Matlab no lag & seamless gaming experience.

Micromax has manufacturing facilities at two locations -- Bhiwadi and Hyderabad. The brand has a capacity of producing over 20 lakh phones per month.