HMD Global

Nokia 5310 feature phone launched in India –Price, availability and more

The phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) display.

New Delhi: HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones launched Nokia 5310 feature phone in India on Tuesday.

The feature phone is priced at Rs 3,399 and will be available for pre-booking on Nokia.com starting June 16.

The phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek MT6260A SoC, paired with 8MB RAM.

The Nokia 5310 was globally launched in March this year. The phone brings with it an MP3 player and FM radio, combined with powerful, dual front-facing speakers.

The phone is available in White/Red and Black/Red colour combinations. Weighing 88.2 grams, the phone runs Series 30+ Operating system.

On the connectivity side the phone comes with Cable type Micro USB (USB 1.1). It also has Dual SIM and Single SIM models, supporting Mini-SIM card type.

The phone has camera VGA with flash, removable 1200 mAh2 battery supporting upto 20.7 hours (Single SIM & Dual SIM) and standby time up to 22 days (Dual SIM), up to 30 days (Single SIM).

It comes with 16 MB3 Internal storage with microSD card slot Support for up to 32 GB.

Tags:
HMD GlobalNokiaNokia 5310
