Realme Narzo 20 to go on first sale today – Details here

New Delhi: The recently launched Realme Narzo 20 will go on sale for the first time on Monday.

On September 21, Realme had launched three new devices offering latest processors, fast charging and huge batteries in the India market that included the narzo 20 Pro, narzo 20 with gaming hardware and entry-level narzo 20A.

All three devices will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart.com and offline stores on their respective sale dates. As for the Realme Narzo 20, the phone will be available for purchase from 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The narzo 20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 6000mAh mega battery, a 48MP AI triple camera and a 18W quick charge technology. Available in 4GB+64 GB and 4GB+128GB variants for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499, the device will go on sale on September 28, the company informed.

The cheaper sibling narzo 20A houses a Snapdragon 665 processor, a massive 5000mAh battery, and a 12MP AI triple camera. Available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively, the device can be purchased on September 30.

The 6.5-inch narzo 20 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor with, 48MP AI quad camera, 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and 4500mAh battery. Available in 6GB+64 GB and 8GB+128GB variants for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively, the device went for sale on September 25.

According to the company, the Narzo 20 Pro provides an unparalleled experience as it gets full charge in just 38 minutes.

The company also unveiled Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 for a personalised experience for its users. Customers can select notification bar colours, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons and other 23 interfaces with Realme UI 2.0.