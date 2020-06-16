Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone getting June 2020 Android security patch update in India

New Delhi: South Korean Electronics manufacturer Samsung is rolling out the June 2020 Android security patch update for its recently launched Galaxy A51 in India.

The security update takes care of bug fixes and overall system stability improvements, a BGR report says. It further adds that the OTA update bumps up the software build version number to A515FXXU3BTF4, and its firmware size is about 4.99 GB based on the latest Android 10-OS with OneUI 2.0 software.

The update will be rolled out in a phase-wise manner letting users punch a push notification to download the update. However, users can also go to the settings menu section of the phone to check for the update.

Specs of the Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung had last month (May 2020) launched the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant of its best-selling smartphone Galaxy A51 in India for Rs 27,999.

The new variant of Galaxy A51 comes in three colours - prism crush black, prism crush white and prism crush blue.

The device features an advanced 48MP main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide lens with "Night Mode" capability and a 5MP Macro lens that allows users to take close up shots and a 5MP depth camera for clicking shots in "Live Focus" mode. The Galaxy A51 is powered by a 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset that comes with AI powered Game Booster for improved frame rate and stability as well as reduced power consumption.

The Galaxy A51 also comes with a long-lasting battery that lasts for up to 19 hours of video play back time with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.