Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike: BJP MP Shares BIG Update, Says Modi Govt Asked BMRCL For...

The Union government has halted the proposed fare hike for Namma Metro, deeming the suggested 40-45 per cent increase as "too high", according to Bangalore Central MP, PC Mohan.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2025, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bengaluru: The Union government has halted the proposed fare hike for Namma Metro, deeming the suggested 40-45 per cent increase as "too high", according to Bangalore Central MP, PC Mohan. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had proposed a 45% metro fare hike, set for Feb 1, which now has been put on hold.

Bangalore Central MP, PC Mohan said in a social media post that putting a Namma Metro fare hike on hold is a big win for the people of Bengaluru. He said, ""BMRCL’s proposed 45% metro fare hike, set for Feb 1, has been put on hold."

Adding to that, he said, "The Modi government has directed BMRCL to submit a comprehensive report before making any decision. A big win for the people of Bengaluru—ensuring transparency, accountability, and fair metro pricing."

