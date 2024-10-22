Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810448https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/bomb-threat-in-kolkata-jaipur-indigo-flight-airlines-with-183-passengers-make-emergency-landing-at-jaipur-airport-2810448.html
NewsMobility
INDIGO

Bomb Threat In Kolkata-Jaipur Indigo Flight: Airlines With 183 Passengers Make Emergency Landing At Jaipur Airport

Bomb Threat In Kolkata-Jaipur Indigo Flight: The tango area is a place where the flight is parked and is a little far from the runway area. The official said that CISF staff started the investigation by cordoning off the flight 100 meters away.  

|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 09:03 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bomb Threat In Kolkata-Jaipur Indigo Flight: Airlines With 183 Passengers Make Emergency Landing At Jaipur Airport File Photo

Bomb Threat In Kolkata-Jaipur Indigo Flight: An IndiGo Airlines flight with 183 passengers on board on Tuesday evening had to make an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport after receiving a bomb threat.  An official said that the flight was coming from Kolkata to Jaipur when the pilot got information that there was a bomb in the flight.  

“The pilot spoke to the air traffic control system and got the flight to make an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport,” he said, adding that the investigation of the flight was underway. 

He said that Indigo Airlines flight 6E-394 took off from Kolkata to Jaipur at 2:58 pm with 183 passengers on board. “The plane was to land at Jaipur Airport at 5:19 pm. Shortly before landing, the pilot got information about the bomb in the flight,” he said,

He said that the pilot showed prudence and got the flight to make an emergency landing at the Tango Taxi Area of Jaipur Airport at 5:14 pm. 

The tango area is a place where the flight is parked and is a little far from the runway area. The official said that CISF staff started the investigation by cordoning off the flight 100 meters away. 

“Currently there are 183 passengers in the flight, who will be evacuated safely after the investigation is completed,” the officials said.

On October 15, a flight going from Dammam to Lucknow had to make an emergency landing here at Jaipur airport after receiving a bomb threat  Similarly, on October 19, a flight coming from Dubai to Jaipur again had to make an emergency landing after receiving a bomb threat. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
DNA Video
DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
NEWS ON ONE CLICK