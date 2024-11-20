Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822427https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/delhi-metro-to-offer-tickets-for-asi-monuments-on-its-mobile-application-2822427.html
NewsMobility
DELHI METRO

Delhi Metro To Offer Tickets For ASI Monuments On Its Mobile Application

Delhi Metro: Delhi Metro's ticket booking app will now allow people, including tourists in the national capital, to book tickets for ASI-managed monuments.

|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 04:16 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Metro To Offer Tickets For ASI Monuments On Its Mobile Application

Delhi Metro Collaboration With Archaeological Survey of India: Delhi Metro's ticket booking app will now allow people, including tourists in the national capital, to book tickets for ASI-managed monuments. On Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to enable the sale of ASI monument tickets through DMRC's Momentum 2.0 mobile application, an official statement said.

Under this collaboration, both ASI and DMRC will jointly develop and implement an integrated QR-based ticketing system which will provide seamless access to Delhi Metro services as well as entry to selected centrally protected monuments managed by ASI.

The two organisations will also work together to promote Delhi's rich cultural heritage through coordinated efforts, including public campaigns, joint events, and digital platforms, it said.

This initiative aims to offer a hassle-free, world-class travel and tourism experience for both national and international tourists across Delhi and the NCR.

The collaboration will provide tourists and the general public with easy and convenient access through a unified ticketing solution that covers both metro travel and monument entry, the statement noted.

DMRC will integrate ASI's ticketing system into its app and provide space for the installation of ASI signages and standees, featuring historical information about various monuments at designated metro stations, to increase awareness among tourists, it added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK