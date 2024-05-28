Advertisement
'Blast In 30 Minutes': IndiGo Flight Gets Bomb Threat, Passengers Evacuated Through Emergency Door

Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo Flight: A bomb threat was reported on IndiGo flight 6E2211 operating from Delhi to Varanasi today morning.

Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: A bomb threat was reported on IndiGo flight 6E2211 operating from Delhi to Varanasi at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning. A tissue paper with the word 'bomb' written on it was found by the flight crew in the aircraft's lavatory. After the note was found, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for investigation. 

IndiGo officially confirmed that the Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight 6E2211 received a bomb threat. "All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. All passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits, says IndiGo.

The pilot saw a piece of paper in the lavatory with the note "bomb blast @ 30 minutes", following which he informed the control room, PTI reported. There were a total of 176 passengers (approx) on the flight who were deboarded.

However, a senior CISF official said, 'Security agencies conducted an inspection, but it turned out to be a hoax.' A video went viral showing how the Passengers were evacuated through the emergency door after a bomb threat was reported on the flight. The viral video is confirmed by the Aviation authorities.

The Delhi fire service said, 'There was news of a bomb in the flight going from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM today. QRT (Quick Response Team) reached the spot. All the passengers were evacuated through the emergency door. All passengers are safe.' 

