Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro To Start Early On August 15; Check Timings And Other Details

Delhi Metro services will commence at 4 am on August 15, 2024, to facilitate public attendance at the Independence Day celebrations. The early start is intended to ensure that attendees can reach the ceremony on time.

On regular days, the Delhi Metro operates from 5 am to 11:30 pm, though timings may vary slightly depending on the line and station.

Special Timings and Frequency

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that trains will operate from terminal stations across all lines starting at 4 am. Initially, the trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes until 6 am. After that, the regular timetable will be in effect for the remainder of the day.

Travel Privileges For Invitation Card Holders

To accommodate those attending the Independence Day ceremony, special travel privileges will be available. Individuals holding an official invitation card issued by the Ministry of Defence can enter and travel on the Delhi Metro by presenting a valid government-issued photo ID at the stations. This arrangement will allow exit and subsequent return journeys from three specific stations: Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Chandni Chowk.

Special Announcements and Reimbursement

Throughout the day, regular announcements will be made inside the trains to keep passengers informed about these arrangements. The Ministry of Defence will reimburse the cost of travel for those using the metro with an invitation card.

At 7:30 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.