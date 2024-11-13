IndiGo And Air India Cancel Flights To Bali Following Volcanic Eruption

IndiGo And Air India Cancel Bali Flights: IndiGo and Air India on Wednesday cancelled their flights to Bali due to ash clouds from a volcanic eruption on the Indonesian island. The Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano located on a remote island in East Nusa Tenggara province erupted earlier this month and has resulted in ash clouds. These clouds could pose a threat to flight operations and as a result, many airlines have cancelled their services to Bali.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to a recent volcanic eruption in #Bali, flights to/from the region have been cancelled, as ash clouds may impact air travel," IndiGo said in a post on X. The airline operates a daily flight from Bengaluru to Bali.

An official said Air India has cancelled its Bali flight. It operates a flight every day from Delhi to the Indonesian island. The service was being operated by Vistara, which has now been merged with Air India.