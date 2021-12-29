JK Police inducts 'Black Panther' vehicles for anti-terror ops, surveillance

Jammu and Kashmir Police (JK Police) has inducted 'Black Panther' vehicles for anti-terror operations in the region. The Black Panther vehicles are armed with the latest technology and surveillance setup, and were inducted in the police force recently. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh dedicated the upgraded version of Operations Command Vehicles (OCVs), named as 'Black Panther', to Jammu and Kashmir Police at a ceremony.

The vehicles are fully air-conditioned, equipped with CCTV cameras, PTZ camera, 360 degrees view camera, public address system, flashlights, advanced medical kit, power backup and other surveillance and security systems, the officials said. The DGP said with the help of these vehicles, police would be able to effectively monitor a suspect location.

Citing the example of the Nagrota encounter, he said Operations Command Vehicles used during the gunfight proved extremely useful in neutralising the terrorists. To augment the efficiency and capabilities of our dedicated force, the vehicles have been provided to all ranges of the Kashmir Zone, Singh said.

He said in the Jammu zone, the vehicles have been provided to Jammu district. J-K Police is planning to provide these vehicles to all districts in both Kashmir and Jammu zones, he added.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute