हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JK police

JK Police inducts 'Black Panther' vehicles for anti-terror ops, surveillance

Black Panther vehicles are fully air-conditioned, equipped with CCTV cameras, PTZ camera, 360 degrees view camera, public address system, flashlights, advanced medical kit, power backup and other surveillance systems.

JK Police inducts &#039;Black Panther&#039; vehicles for anti-terror ops, surveillance
Black Panther (Image: ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Police (JK Police) has inducted 'Black Panther' vehicles for anti-terror operations in the region. The Black Panther vehicles are armed with the latest technology and surveillance setup, and were inducted in the police force recently. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh dedicated the upgraded version of Operations Command Vehicles (OCVs), named as 'Black Panther', to Jammu and Kashmir Police at a ceremony.

The vehicles are fully air-conditioned, equipped with CCTV cameras, PTZ camera, 360 degrees view camera, public address system, flashlights, advanced medical kit, power backup and other surveillance and security systems, the officials said. The DGP said with the help of these vehicles, police would be able to effectively monitor a suspect location.

Citing the example of the Nagrota encounter, he said Operations Command Vehicles used during the gunfight proved extremely useful in neutralising the terrorists. To augment the efficiency and capabilities of our dedicated force, the vehicles have been provided to all ranges of the Kashmir Zone, Singh said.

He said in the Jammu zone, the vehicles have been provided to Jammu district. J-K Police is planning to provide these vehicles to all districts in both Kashmir and Jammu zones, he added.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JK policePoliceJammu KashmirBlack Panther
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi buys ticket before boarding Kanpur Metro, netizens laud

Must Watch

PT10M41S

News Rush: Record cases of Coronavirus in Delhi, Mumbai