Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2813040https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/marathon-to-affect-central-delhi-traffic-on-tuesday-details-2813040.html
NewsMobility
TRAFFIC

Marathon To Affect Central Delhi Traffic On Tuesday - Details

Traffic will be affected in central Delhi on Tuesday as a marathon will be flagged off on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an advisory said.

|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 04:42 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Marathon To Affect Central Delhi Traffic On Tuesday - Details

Traffic will be affected in central Delhi on Tuesday as a marathon will be flagged off on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an advisory said. According to the advisory, around 7,700 people will take part in the 'Run for Unity', which will begin from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Motorists are hereby informed that as a part of the celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Divas, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a 'Run for Unity' will be flagged off from gate number 1 of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Tuesday at 7:40 am, the advisory stated.

Approximately 7,700 participants will take part in the event. They will reach the venue by bus and car. Therefore, traffic will be restricted towards India Gate, C-Hexagon from 6:45 am till the completion of the function, it said.

The route will start from gate number 1, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, C-Hexagon, opposite Shahjahan Road and at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue, the advisory said.

Traffic will be diverted from Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road crossing, Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road crossing, Shershah Road-Mathura Road crossing, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing, Q-Point, roundabout Mansingh Road, roundabout Jaswant Singh Road, KG Marg-Firozshah Road crossing, and round about Mandi House, the advisory stated.

This being an occasion to celebrate national unity, the citizens of Delhi are requested to cooperate in ensuring smooth traffic management in the vicinity of C-Hexagon, the advisory added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
DNA Video
DNA: Will you become Doval's 'secret agent'?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK