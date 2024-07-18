New Chapter For Air India: A320neo Aircraft With Fresh Livery Now In Service - Details

Air India New Aircraft - A320neo: Air India's first narrowbody aircraft, sporting the airline's new livery and featuring all-new cabin interiors, entered service on Thursday on the high-demand Delhi-Bengaluru route, the airline said in a statement. This marked the beginning of a new chapter for Air India.

The brand-new A320neo aircraft, bearing registration mark VT-RTN, arrived in Delhi from Airbus Headquarters in Toulouse on July 7, 2024. The aircraft today operated its first commercial flight, AI813 from Delhi to Bengaluru, and it is scheduled to operate three more flights on the same route throughout the day, the statement added.

Air India's new A320neo aircraft features three cabins - Business, Premium Economy, and Economy - for guests to fly in comfort and style. The business class cabin features eight luxurious seats, each offering 40 inches of seat pitch and 7 inches of recline, leg rest, footrest, movable armrest, 4-way adjustable headrest, and an extendable tray table that deploys at the light push of a button and includes a PED (personal electronic device) holder.

A dedicated, upscale Premium Economy cabin features 24 extra legroom seats arranged in a 3-3 configuration across four rows, each with superior upholstery, a 4-way adjustable headrest, 32 inches of seat pitch with 4 inches of recline, and other amenities, such as a PED holder.

The Economy cabin features 132 ergonomically designed seats set in a 3-3 configuration, with comfortable upholstery, each offering 28-29-inch seat pitch and 4-inch recline, a PED holder, and a coat hook.

In Premium Economy and Economy cabins, all seats get USB charging ports, and Business Class seats additionally include AC power outlets. This helps Air India guests use their PEDs without having to worry about their phone battery strength.

While the airline's recently inducted Boeing 777s with upgraded cabin interiors and brand-new Airbus A350-900s are being deployed on key routes to the United States, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, the new A320neo aircraft will progressively cover more routes within India.

Since its first flight on October 15, 1932, Air India has built an extensive network with non-stop flights to cities around the world, across the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, the Far East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Gulf.

After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were welcomed back into the Tata group in January 2022, after the divestment process was over.