This customized Mahindra Thar SUV looks lavish in all-white paint and red cabin - check here

Mahindra Thar is one of the most well known and successful 4×4 SUV in the Indian market. As a result, there is an almost year-long waiting list for this SUV. The main reason for the popularity of Mahindra Thar is its price which makes this SUV the most affordable 4x4 in the Indian market. Many examples of the modified Mahindra Thar are available in the market, but this hardtop with costume white paint and red interior take this SUV to another level.

To achieve this purpose, a Mahindra Thar LX hardtop has been completely reworked from the inside out. This SUV's front bumper and grille have been replaced with an aftermarket off-road bumper and grill. Its bumper is also equipped with LED fog lights and the stock headlamps are now replaced with an aftermarket lead projector style unit which also includes DRLs within.

The images also show the red skid plate on the Thar. It gets a white paint job on the sides and body panels. The side cladding, as well as the roof is all finished white. This Mahindra Thar also has aftermarket 18 inch alloy wheels with duel tone finish and low profile tyres. This SUV also has LED reflector tail lights and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon style spare wheel covers.Moving inside, the interior of this Thar gets a cherry red finish along with the silver coloured plastic panels on the center console and around the AC vents of the SUV. The seats and the roofline are also finished in cherry red colour. This Modified Mahindra Thar is also equipped with a sunroof.

Also read: Arrival electric car unveiled as the perfect EV for taxi drivers, check pictures

Overall, the combination of white exterior and red interior gives this SUV a unique presence. Both petrol and diesel engines are available in the Mahindra Thar. The mStallion petrol engine makes around 150 Bhp and 320 Nm of torque and the mHawk diesel engine produces 130 Bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Both engines can be equipped with 4x4 system and an automatic or a manual as options.

Live TV

#mute