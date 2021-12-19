हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra Thar

This customized Mahindra Thar SUV looks lavish in all-white paint and red cabin - check here

This Mahindra Thar has been modified not only cosmetically but also functionally and has features upgrade, such as a sunroof and bigger wheels.

This customized Mahindra Thar SUV looks lavish in all-white paint and red cabin - check here
Mahindra Thar modified

Mahindra Thar is one of the most well known and successful 4×4 SUV in the Indian market. As a result, there is an almost year-long waiting list for this SUV. The main reason for the popularity of Mahindra Thar is its price which makes this SUV the most affordable 4x4 in the Indian market. Many examples of the modified Mahindra Thar are available in the market, but this hardtop with costume white paint and red interior take this SUV to another level.

To achieve this purpose, a Mahindra Thar LX hardtop has been completely reworked from the inside out. This SUV's front bumper and grille have been replaced with an aftermarket off-road bumper and grill. Its bumper is also equipped with LED fog lights and the stock headlamps are now replaced with an aftermarket lead projector style unit which also includes DRLs within.

The images also show the red skid plate on the Thar. It gets a white paint job on the sides and body panels. The side cladding, as well as the roof is all finished white. This Mahindra Thar also has aftermarket 18 inch alloy wheels with duel tone finish and low profile tyres. This SUV also has LED reflector tail lights and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon style spare wheel covers.Moving inside, the interior of this Thar gets a cherry red finish along with the silver coloured plastic panels on the center console and around the AC vents of the SUV. The seats and the roofline are also finished in cherry red colour. This Modified Mahindra Thar is also equipped with a sunroof.

Also read: Arrival electric car unveiled as the perfect EV for taxi drivers, check pictures

Overall, the combination of white exterior and red interior gives this SUV a unique presence. Both petrol and diesel engines are available in the Mahindra Thar. The mStallion petrol engine makes around 150 Bhp and 320 Nm of torque and the mHawk diesel engine produces 130 Bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Both engines can be equipped with 4x4 system and an automatic or a manual as options.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahindra TharMahindraTharSUVModified Mahindra Thar
Next
Story

Tesla crash in Paris: Electric car accelerated itself, brake didn't work; says taxi driver's lawyer

Must Watch

PT5M44S

Vajpayee government has done tremendous work for Vaishya community- Dr. Subhash Chandra