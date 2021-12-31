हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Royal Enfield

Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan-based Scram 411 spotted testing in Red without camouflage

Royal Enfield is presently working on a road friendly version of the Himalayan adventure motorcycle and the upcoming bike might be cheaper than the bike it is based on.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan-based Scram 411 spotted testing in Red without camouflage
Royal Enfield Scram 411

Several spy photos indicate that Royal Enfield is working on a new Himalayan-based motorcycle. It is quite likely that the new product will have the Scram nameplate, which Royal Enfield trademarked sometime ago. The new Himalayan base motorcycle has just been spotted testing again, though it is now in an undisguised form, which suggests that it shouldn't be too long before it is officially announced.

Based on these images, the new motorcycle will likely have a smaller wheel than the Himalayan's 21 inches; probably a 19-incher. Compared to the Royal Enfield Himalayan, it should be easier to handle and more road-friendly. Reports have earlier indicated that the bike can be called Royal Enfield Scram 411, based on the engine's capacity.

In addition to the beak and windscreen, the fuel tank now has conventional tank shrouds in place of the jerry can holders on the sides. There is also no longer a rear luggage rack, and the rear indicator lights have been relocated.

Also read: Bajaj Auto announces new Electric Vehicle manufacturing unit

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc single cylinder LS410 oil-cooled engine producing 24 Ps of power and 32 Nm of torque. It will carry the same set of equipment as the Himalayan. 

Due to all these exclusion, this new bike will be slightly more affordable than the Himalayan, which, with a starting price of Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), is quite expensive.

Royal EnfieldRoyal Enfield Scram 411Royal Enfield HimalayanMotorcycle
