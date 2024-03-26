Watch: Five Decades Old Baltimore Key Bridge Collapses After Being Hit By Ship

A significant incident shook the city of Baltimore on Tuesday as a Five decades old bridge collapsed after a container ship hit it. The collision occurred when a Singapore-flagged container ship named the Dali struck the Francis Scott Key bridge, causing a catastrophic collapse. CCTV footage captured the moment as the massive structure plunged into the Patapsco River, bringing vehicles and sections of the bridge down with it.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland which crosses the Patapsco River has reportedly Collapsed within the last few minutes after being Struck by a Large Container Ship; a Mass Casualty Incident has been Declared with over a Dozen Cars and many Individuals said to… pic.twitter.com/SsPMU8Mjph — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 26, 2024

Possible Casualties and Rescue Efforts

Kevin Cartwright of the Baltimore Fire Department told the Baltimore Sun that "the entire bridge" had collapsed. He said, "We have reason to believe that there were vehicles and possibly a tractor-trailer that went into the water,"

Authorities have expressed concerns about potential casualties, estimating that up to 20 individuals and multiple vehicles may be in the water. The Baltimore Fire Department and other agencies are actively engaged in a mass casualty incident, coordinating efforts to rescue those affected by the collapse.

Francis Scott Key bridge

The Francis Scott Key bridge, spanning 1.6 miles and carrying over 11 million vehicles annually, is a critical part of Baltimore's road network. Its construction started in 1972 and it was opened in 1977

Its collapse has disrupted traffic and raised safety concerns, leading the Maryland Transportation Authority to advise drivers to avoid the area.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr have acknowledged the incident and confirmed ongoing rescue operations. Olszewski urged the public to keep those impacted in their thoughts and prayers as emergency teams work tirelessly to manage the situation.