Formula One: Lewis Hamilton Wins At Silverstone For A Record Ninth Time

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton was finally back on the top step of the podium after a long wait of 56 races without a win. Lewis Hamilton picked up the win in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. This was a record 104th win for Hamilton in Formula One, extending his lead as the driver with the most wins in the sport. The British Grand Prix was a wet-dry race as the race saw two different spells of rain due to which defending champion Max Verstappen seemed to struggle for pace.

A Fairytale Win For Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was able to extract just enough from his car that he was able to hold off a late charge from Max Verstappen who had struggled for pace throughout the entire race. Verstappen was able to pass British driver Lando Norris who had to make do with the third position trophy at his home race. After the race, Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff described the win as a fairytale for both the team and the driver. This was Lewis Hamilton's last British Grand Prix in Mercedes colours as he will shift to Scuderia Ferrari next season. Hamilton was all tearful after the race win.

A Home Win For Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's 104th race win came in his home race in front of 164,000 fans. After Lewis picked up the win, Peter Bonnington more commonly known as Bono who is Hamilton's race engineer was heard screaming on the radio- "Get in there Lewis, you are the man. You are the man. Mate, I have been waiting for this." A teary-eyed Hamilton replied to this with, "Thank you so much guys, it means a lot. Big thank you to all the fans here." The win at Silverstone also shattered many records as Hamilton became the first driver to win nine times at the same circuit along with becoming the first driver to win a race in sixteen different Formula One seasons.