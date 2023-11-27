Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga OPENS UP About Rashmika Mandanna’s Character, Calls Her Character 'Different', 'Important'

New Delhi: Undoubtedly, Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor has become the talk of the town. After the release of the teaser, music videos, trailer or snippets, audiences just can’t stop hailing how steaming this new pairing is. The pair has raised people’s anticipation for the film.

With the release of 'Animal' trailer, the audiences have witnessed Rashmika Mandanna in a really different role. Her presence has indeed piqued excitement in people to watch the film as soon as it releases. Apart from this, the film will also give the audience a chance to visually appeal their eyes by seeing this fresh pairing of Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor.

#RashmikaMandanna has a very important and very different role which will be throughout the film. A character who understands the hero more than his parents. #AnimalTheFilm also has a good love story.



To watch Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Animal’ is what audiences are looking up to. In this film, Rashmika is seen playing a very significant and different role and understands the hero more closely and better than his parents, which is rarely seen and explains how deep their chemistry is with each other.

Recently, the director of this anticipated film said, “Rashmika Mandanna has a very important and very different role which will be throughout the film. A character who understands the hero more than his parents. #AnimalTheFilm also has a good love story.”

This is indeed an exhilarating update for all that are excited for the release of the film! Rashmika also recently completed dubbing for her upcoming film, ‘Animal’ in three different languages; Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada all by her self!

On the work front, as she gears up for 'Animal' which is all set for its release on 1st December, she has also recently announced her 24th film which is touted to be a Telugu thriller film. In addition to this, she also has D51, Rainbow, and Pushpa 2 - The Rule!