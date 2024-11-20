Mirzapur The Film Ranks Among Top 5 Most-Awaited Hindi Films Along With War 2, Animal Park!

New Delhi: Ever since Mirzapur: The Film was announced, there has been palpable excitement about the return of India’s most popular series to the big screen. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, and created by Puneet Krishna, the film is an adaptation of India’s biggest crime thriller OTT franchise, Mirzapur.

Mirzapur: The Film Release

While the anticipation is at an all-time high, the film has already carved its place as one of the most awaited theatrical Hindi films. Evidence of this can be seen as Mirzapur: The Film has earned a spot on Ormax Cinematix’s list of most awaited Hindi films, alongside other highly anticipated titles like Hera Pheri 3, WAR 2, Housefull 5, and Animal Park.

Moreover, Mirzapur: The Film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films, with audiences eagerly anticipating the return of the iconic character Munna Bhaiya—this time on the big screen. The announcement has created a wave of euphoria among fans everywhere. With Mirzapur being one of the most-watched and highly successful series ever, the news of its film adaptation has left everyone thrilled, solidifying its status as the most awaited film.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Film is scheduled for release in 2026 in theatres. The movie will feature the iconic characters of Mirzapur, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), along with Abhishek Banerjee. Following its nationwide theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming to Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories eight weeks after its release.