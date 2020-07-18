Coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed infections in Maharashtra cross 3-lakh, Mumbai breaches 1-lakh mark

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday (July 18, 2020) recorded 8,348 new coronavirus cases that took the State's total to 3,00,937. The death toll in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours surged by 144 to 11,596.

There are 1,23,377 active patients in the State as of Saturday evening.

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 300937. Today,newly 8348 patients have been identified as positive.Also newly5306 patients have been cured today,totally 165663 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are123377. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) July 18, 2020

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai on Saturday breached the 1-lakh mark of coronavirus confirmed infections as the city reported 1,199 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Mumbai's total has now surged to 1,00,350, while the death count was increased by 65 to 5,650.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai still has 24,039 active cases.

Mumbai's Dharavi area recorded 6 new cases and the total in India's largest slum has now surged to 2,444.

In the last 24 hours, 352 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Navi Mumbai metropolitan area, that took the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the area to 8,072. With 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the Navi Mumbai metropolitan area's death count has risen to 340.

Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area, registered 475 new confirmed infections in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive patients increased to 15,480. So far, 240 people have died of COVID-19 in the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area.