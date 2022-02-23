ED questions Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nawab Malik

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, officials said.

The NCP leader arrived at the ED office here and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

The ED's move comes after registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked to alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel.

Kaskar, who was already in jail, was arrested by the agency last week. It also questioned Parkar's son. 

Live TV

