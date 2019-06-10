Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai, flight and train operations affected

Flight operations were badly hit at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. The operations at Mumbai international airport are on hold because of low visibility. The Runway 09 at the airport has been handed over to Air Traffic Control. It is expected that operations would resume once the visibility improves. United Air (Newark- Mumbai) flight has been diverted to New Delhi due to bad weather.

The heavy rainfall has affected the movement of local trains on Western Railway line. Some trains were halted at Bandra for around 20 minutes due to multiple sparks in overhead wires. Areas like Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Vileparle, Bandra have received heavy rainfall. The heavy showers with lightning and thunder have given major relief to Mumbaikars from the scorching heat. Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar and Kurla in Eastern suburbs also received heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Fire Brigade has issued a statement saying that lifeguards are posted at Girgaon, Dadar , Juhu, Versova, Gorai and Aksa beaches which are visited by tourists and locals. The statement added that most of the drowning cases happen at places where it is not possible to deploy Life Guards due to rocky sea-shores like Nariman Point, Bandstand, Varsova, Gorai etc. The Fire Brigade has appealed the people not to venture in the sea during monsoon.