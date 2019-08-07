close

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live updates: Mumbai braces for another wet spell, red alert in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurgh, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara

Stay tuned for latest updates on Mumbai rains:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - 08:42
Comments |

MUMBAI: Maharastra capital city is set to witness another wet spell on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in Mumbai. A red alert has also been issued for few places in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurgh, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

7 August 2019, 08:19 AM

Weather department warns fishermen not to venture into the sea: 

"Strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra - Goa coast during next five days (06-08-2019 to 10-08-2019) Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea during the above period," said IMD.

7 August 2019, 08:18 AM

Mumbai 24 hour weather warning: Few spells of Rain/shower like to occur in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 degrees Celcius and 25 degrees Celcius respectively.

Mumbai 48 hour weather warning: Intermittent rain with isolated heavy falls likely to occur at isolated places in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 28 degrees Celcius and 25 degrees Celcius respectively. 

 

7 August 2019, 08:12 AM

A red alert has been issued for the districts of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurgh, Pune, Kohlapur and Satara districts. "In view of formation of depression over Bay of Beng In view of formation of depression over Bay of Bengal , enhanced rainfall activity over West coast over West coast and Madhya Maharashtra," said the IMD. 

7 August 2019, 08:08 AM

"Intermitent rain or showers with heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs," predicted the IMD.

