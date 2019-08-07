Live updates: Mumbai braces for another wet spell, red alert in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurgh, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara

"Strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra - Goa coast during next five days (06-08-2019 to 10-08-2019) Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea during the above period," said IMD.

7 August 2019, 08:18 AM

Mumbai 24 hour weather warning: Few spells of Rain/shower like to occur in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 degrees Celcius and 25 degrees Celcius respectively.

Mumbai 48 hour weather warning: Intermittent rain with isolated heavy falls likely to occur at isolated places in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 28 degrees Celcius and 25 degrees Celcius respectively.