Mumbai COVID-19 lockdown eases, check what's allowed and what's not

New Delhi: As per the Maharashtra government's announcement about the 'five-level plan' to relax the restrictions in the state, the financial capital Mumbai has started gradually re-opening on Monday (June 7, 2021).

The 'five-level plan' has allowed districts to re-open as per the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds in a particular administrative unit.

Areas with an infection positivity rate of five per cent or less and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent are in the first category and can open up completely. On the other hand, areas with a positivity rate of more than 20 per cent fall under the fifth category and in such areas, only essential shops can open and office attendance is capped at 15 per cent.

Accordingly, Mumbai is currently in level 3 and has 16,070 active COVID-19 cases.

#CoronavirusUpdates

6th June, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 794 Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 833

Total Recovered Pts. - 6,78,278

Overall Recovery Rate - 95% Total Active Pts. - 16,070 Doubling Rate - 527 Days

Growth Rate (30 May - 5 June) - 0.13%

Here's what is allowed and what's not in Mumbai:

1. Essentials shops to operate till 4 pm on all days.

2. Medicals and chemists are permitted to remain operational 24 hours throughout the week/all days.

3. Non-essential shops to operate till 4 pm on weekdays.

4. Malls, theatres (multiplexes & single screens) & natyagrahas to remain closed.

5. Restaurants to operate at 50% capacity for dining in till 4 pm on weekdays. Takeaways and home delivery allowed.

6. E-commerce is regular.

7. Local trains restricted and allowed for medical and few essentials only.

8. Buses allowed to operate at 100% capacity, with no standing passengers.

9. Cargo movement (Max 3 people) is allowed.

10. Inter-district travel for passengers by private car/taxi/bus/long-distance trains is allowed (E-pass required if the destination is level 5).

11. Public places/open grounds/walking/cycling allowed from 5 am - 9 am every day.

12. Only outdoor sports allowed from 5 am to 9 am and from 6 pm to 9 pm.

13. 50 people capacity for marriages and 20 for funerals.

14. Only onsite labour allowed at the construction site or labours must leave by 4 pm.

15. Gyms/salons/beauty and wellness centres/SPAs are allowed to operate on a 50% capacity and on appointment only. No ACs allowed.

16. Jamav Bandi till 5 pm and Sanchar Bandi after 5 pm.

17. Shooting allowed in a bubble, no movement outside after 5 pm.

18. Social/cultural/entertainment gatherings allowed at 50% capacity and till 4 pm on weekdays.

19. 50% capacity at meetings/elections-GB of local bodies/corporative bodies.

20. Private offices to remain open till 4 pm. Government and private offices to have 50% attendance. Agriculture activities allowed to operate till 4 pm on all days.