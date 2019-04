New Delhi: A portion of a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Nagpada area of Mumbai on Monday.

The incident took place at Peer Khan Street in Nagpada in Mumbai today. No loss of life was reported at the time of filing of the report.

At least two-three people are believed to be trapped inside the debris, said an ANI report. As of now, three fire engines along with a rescue van and an ambulance have been rushed to the spot.

More details awaited.