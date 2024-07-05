Showbiz: World Film Communities Network (WFCN) Launches Crowfunding Campaign, Targets Rs 150 cr

The World Film Communities Network (WFCN) has announced the launch of its "Community-Driven Film Economy" platform, poised to disrupt the traditional film industry model. By leveraging blockchain technology and the power of global online communities, WFCN provides independent filmmakers unprecedented opportunities for funding, collaboration, distribution, and monetization.

The core innovation powering WFCN is decentralized crowdfunding, which allows filmmakers to pitch projects directly to a global audience of potential backers and supporters, circumventing centralized gatekeepers. This new distribution paradigm also gives independent creators the ability to explore monetization models like pay-per-view, advertising revenue sharing, and even tokenized ownership stakes in their films. No longer beholden solely to the traditional box office and its constraints. Notably, there is no limit to the amount of funds creators can raise through WFCN's crowdsourcing platform.

"The independent film industry is facing an existential crisis - it cannot survive unless creators have access to a sustainable, decentralized economic model that truly empowers them," said Shailik Bhaumik, Inventor and Founder of WFCN, in an impassioned statement. "Our platform directly connects filmmakers to worldwide audiences passionate about supporting their authentic, underrepresented visions and narratives. By fostering this community-driven ecosystem, we disrupt the traditional studio system's control over funding, putting creators back in the driver's seat."

Beyond crowdfunding, WFCN provides a comprehensive suite of tools for the entire independent filmmaking lifecycle. As Manjistha Sarkar, CEO of WFCN, explained, "Our goal is to nurture a vibrant, global environment where filmmakers can build an audience, secure funding directly from that community, forge international collaborations, and unlock innovative new revenue streams - all while retaining complete creative control over their stories. By facilitating barrier-free cross-border partnerships, we empower creators to elevate their art through the power of united passion."

Quoting a study, Sarkar emphasized, "According to a 2022 report by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), Hollywood continues to grapple with a glaring lack of diversity. Shockingly, only 1.4% of the top 100 grossing films were helmed by women, with a mere 13.6% directed by people of color. This report sheds light on the systemic constraints where a select few gatekeepers often dictate the narratives that dominate mainstream cinema. WFCN serves as a beacon of change, amplifying the voices of diverse, independent filmmakers by directly connecting them with audiences hungry for authentic, nuanced storytelling based on their lived experiences."