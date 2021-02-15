Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk moves Bombay HC, seeks transit anticipatory bail

Mumbai: Hours after a non-bailable warrant was issued against Shantanu Muluk for allegedly creating a 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests, the Maharashtra resident moved to the Mumbai High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail.

According to the latest report, Muluk, a resident of Beed district, submitted his application to the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

"Muluk's plea was mentioned before Justice Vibha Kankanvadi of the Aurangabad bench and his application would be heard on Tuesday," reported PTI news agency.

Besides Muluk, another accused in the case, Nikita Jacob, has also filed a plea in the HC, which will be heard on Tuesday. A Delhi court has also issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob.

Both the pleas sought transit anticipatory bail for a period of four weeks so that Jacob and Muluk can approach the court concerned in Delhi to apply for pre-arrest bail.

"Jacob and Muluk, in their pleas, have claimed they are targets of political vendetta," said a PTI report.

A team of Delhi Police had also visited Shantanu's parents in the Beed district. The team which is looking for Shantanu, who's absconding, questioned his parents and also went to Shantanu's bank branch to inquire about his account details.

Shivlal, Shantanu's father told Zee News that the Delhi Police team came on February 12 and asked them a few questions. "We cooperated fully. Then they also went to Aurangabad and I also accompanied them. Two people came, of which, one was a police inspector and the other was a constable," said Shivlal.

Shantanu's mother also talked to Zee News and said, "I had a conversation with my son a few days ago when he came for the wedding of a cousin. We haven't spoken since then. We are worried about his whereabouts."

This is to be noted that Disha Ravi, Shantanu and Nikita Jacob, are accused of a creating a toolkit that was shared by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. Greta had shared the toolkit to lend her support to the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's three new farm laws.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were reportedly listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

(With inputs from agencies)

