Will regain glory and pride of Mumbai Police, says new Commissioner Hemant Nagrale

New Delhi: Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday (March 17, 2021) replaced Param Bir Singh as the Commissioner of Mumbai Police. The top cop said that he will regain the glory and pride of the Mumbai Police.

"At present, the Mumbai Police is undergoing turmoil due to some bad instances that have occurred. I won't comment on the ongoing investigation. We will regain the glory and pride of Mumbai Police," ANI news agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh announced that Hemant Nagrale has been appointed as the new CP of Mumbai City, while Param Bir Singh has been given the responsibility of the Home Guards department.

The move comes in the wake of the arrest of Mumbai top cop Sachin Waze, who is at the focus of a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Scorpio bomb case. The SUV laden with explosives was recovered near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.

This is to be noted that Nagrale, IPS 1987 Batch Maharashtra Cadre, played an important role during the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. He had reportedly recovered a bag containing RDX in south Mumbai, which he had shifted to a safer place.

"During the terror attacks, Nagrale stepped out of his residence on his own in order to help. When he reached the area of Hotel Taj, which had been attacked by the terrorists, he found a bag containing RDX lying nearby. He immediately took it to a safer place and thereby saved several lives," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Hemant Nagrale has also the President's Police Medal, Vishesh Seva Padak and Antarik Suraksha Padak.

(With inputs from agencies)