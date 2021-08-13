हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's sizzling chemistry in Sakhiyan 2.0 song from Bellbottom - Watch

After watching Akshay and Vaani's chemistry in the first song Marjaawaan, the makers have unveiled a new song titled Sakhiyan 2.0.

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor&#039;s sizzling chemistry in Sakhiyan 2.0 song from Bellbottom - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s upcoming espionage thriller Bellbottom is one of the most anticipated films this year. The high octane trailer which channels the 80's vibe at its best has garnered a positive response from the audience. 

After watching Akshay and Vaani's chemistry in the first song Marjaawaan, the makers have unveiled a new song titled Sakhiyan 2.0.

The peppy track has been composed by Babbu along with Maninder Buttar and Tanishk Bagchi who have also given the music for the film. Maninder Buttar and Zara Khan have given the vocals. 

The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and will be out on Saregama.

WATCH FULL SAKHIYAN2.0 SONG HERE:

Filmed on Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, the song has the superstar looking his dapper best, while the actress unleashes the charm to the melodious beats of the track. Their chemistry is crackling and both the actors can be seen recreating their magic in the song.

'BellBottom' is the first film to release and unlock cinemas on August 19.

 

