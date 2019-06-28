AR Ameen teams up with dad Rahman for single

Mumbai: Singer AR Ameen has released his first single titled "Sago" in Tamil. The song has been composed by his father and music maestro AR Rahman, who has also produced it with Ameen.

The song is about friendship and love, and is penned by Vivek and ADK.

"I'm extremely excited to be making my debut with 'Sago'. Producing this number with daddy was challenging, but I enjoyed working on this and really look forward to seeing what people have to say about my track. Hope I receive a warm welcome into the industry," Ameen said in a statement.

The song's video featuring Ameen is directed by Amith Krishnan.

Rahman, who had earlier worked with his son in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film "O Kadhal Kanmani", said: "As a music producer and composer, hundreds of artistes have been introduced through my songs and their contributions have enriched us for over two and a half decades. I wish A.R. Ameen the very best and hope his song finds a special place in the listeners' hearts!"

Working closely with Sony Music on the release, Shridhar Subramaniam, President India and Middle East, said: "This is an emotional and special moment for us, our relationship with the family spans over two decades, from Rahman's first non-film song 'Vande Mataram' and countless soundtracks to now - as we release Ameen's debut single.

"He has everything to be another prodigy. Trained by the best and surrounded with music since birth, for Ameen, making music comes from his heart."