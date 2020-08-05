Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana in 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' poster give major romantic feels!

New Delhi: After winning viewers' hearts with two successful songs 'Kalla Sohna Nai' sung by Neha Kakar and 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' by singer Preetinder, 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are back with their third single.

Titled 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam', the song features Asim and Himanshi. The first look poster of the song is out and it sends out major romantic vibes. Check it out here:

'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' will be released on August 10, 2020.

It has been presented by T-Series and is sung by the melodious Arijit Singh. The lyrics are penned by Kumaar and music is composed by Amaal Malik. The video is directed by Arvindr Khaira.

Model Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer-actress Himanshi Khurana's love story began inside the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where the two first met. Soon fans liked their chemistry and #AsiManshi trended big time when the show was running. Fans love to watch Asim and Himanshi together ever since their 'Bigg Boss 13' days.

Did you like the new song poster?