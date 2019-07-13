Badshah's 'Paagal' most-viewed song on YouTube, over 75 million views and counting

Rapper Badshah has created history with his new single 'Paagal', which is now the most-viewed video on YouTube. Within just a day of its release, 'Paagal' garnered over 75 million views and at the time of writing this, the video, trending #2, received 89 million views.

"Rolling in millions like a true @Its_Badshah ! #Paagal breaks world record on #YouTube, crosses 75 million + views in just 24 hours," read a tweet posted by Sony Music India.

The record was previously held by South Korean band BTS. Their song 'Boy With Luv', featuring Halsey had received close to 75 million views on YouTube in a span of 24 hours.

An elated, Badshah also expressed amusement over the feat and wrote, "Representing INDIA. Heading towards GLOBAL DOMINATION. Ye India ka time hai. 50 MILLION VIEWS. Thank you so much jinhone support kiya aur gaane ko pyaar diya. Its just the begining. Love youuuuuuuuuuuuu. Its your boy BAADSHAAAAAAHHHHHH!"

Watch 'Paagal' here:

The music and lyrics courtesy goes to Badshah and 'Paagal' has been produced by Gerardo Lopez.