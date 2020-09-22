Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz features in singer Sehnoor's retro music video 'Badan Pe Sitare', new poster out!

Mumbai: Producer turned actress, beautiful and charming Sehnoor are coming with a new bang project to win the hearts of their fans. She recently shared the poster of his next music video, and after this fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this video. Sehnoor's upcoming song is a remix version of the classical song Badan Pe Sitara with handsome Asim Riaz featuring along with her.

Sehnoor recently shared a promo picture of his new upcoming retro song Badan Pe Sitara opposite Asim. She captioned the poster, “Retro is calling ! Presenting you the most awaited announcement of the year, ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ again coming back to win your hearts. Retro Song 2.0 #badanpesitare. In the stunning voice of @stebinben feat..@sehnooor999 @asimriaz77.official. ” Asim also shared the poster on her official Instagram handle.

If we talk about Sehnoor's look in the poster, then she has a bright funky look, following retro time. Also, she and Asim wore a multicoloured jacket and stand in front of a car with swag. The actress is all set to woo fans with the music video. And now, the producer-actress is all set to enthral fans with a music video.

Talking about the original track, it was from the film Prince that starred Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala. It was sung by Mohammad Rafi.

Sehnoor also infomed that her upcoming song is going to be sung by Stabin Ben and herself. Apart from this, it is going to come under the banner of Saregama. And the much-awaited music is going to be released very soon. Which her fans has been waiting for a long time. Sehnoor is coming with some more exciting projects in the future.