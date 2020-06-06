हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 13 fame couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana back with another love song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'- First look poster out!

The song will release on June 10, 2020. It has been sung by Preetinder and is presented by Desi Music Factory.

Bigg Boss 13 fame couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana back with another love song &#039;Khyaal Rakhya Kar&#039;- First look poster out!

New Delhi: Model Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer-actress Himanshi Khurana's love story began inside the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where the two first met. Soon fans liked their chemistry and #AsiManshi trended big time when the show was running. The couple featured in a music video 'Kalla Sohna Na' sung by Neha Kakar and it received a great response. 

Now, the duo is back with yet another music video titled 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'. The first look poster of the song is out and they look adorable in it. Asim shared the poster on his social media handle. Take a look:

The song will release on June 10, 2020. It has been sung by Preetinder and is presented by Desi Music Factory.

Fans love to watch Asim and Himanshi together ever since their 'Bigg Boss 13' days. 

What do you think of this jodi?

 

