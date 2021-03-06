Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's first music video 'Fly' with rapper Badshah hits internet - Watch

Mumbai: Popular rapper Badshah dropped his new song ‘Fly’ featuring Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Uchana Amit. And guess what? Fans can’t stop grooving to it! They are going gaga over the amazing lyrics and chilled-out beats of the song shot at the picturesque locale of Kashmir.

Earlier this week, Badshah had taken to Instagram to put up teasers and posters of the music video of his new song ‘Fly’. The music video appears to be filmed in the breath-taking Kashmir valley and features stunning shots of the snow-clad location. Since the rapper’s announcement, fans were eagerly waiting for its release and looking at their comments on Badshah’s posts, they weren’t disappointed by the song!

Fans flooded Badshah’s comment section and left compliments on the song. One user wrote, “You surely did wonders with the lyrics” while another one said, “What a superb song, already humming…congratulations to the entire team, as expected it’s a blockbuster.” Many were thrilled to see actress and model Shehnaz Gill in the video and praised her charming presence in the video.

Here is the music video for ‘Fly’ by Badshah and Uchana Amit featuring Shehnaz Gill:

In January, Badshah came out with the stylish song ‘Roll Up’ in collaboration with another Indian rapper KR$NA which became a huge hit among fans.

Last year, Badshah released an 8-track hip-hop album named 'The Power Of Dreams Of A Kid' which featured artists such as Lisa Mishra, Sikander Kahlon, Fotty Seven, Bali and Music Producer Andy Grewal.