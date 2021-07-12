Check out the ultimate groovy Monsoon Playlist as you desperately wait for showers!

New Delhi: Although the monsoon season has begun in several Indian States, people in Delhi are still longing for refreshing showers to hit their city. Considering the sweltering heat surrounding Delhi and UP, a heavy rain shower would cool down the temperature and bring relief to people. The rainy season is often associated with a cool breeze, earthy fragrance of the ground after rain and the clarity it brings as it washes away all the pollution in the air.

It can also evoke emotions, remind us of memories and more importantly, urge us to stay at home and enjoy the weather. Yes, it is frustrating to experience a delayed monsoon, especially with predictions going wrong almost every day! However, the wait can be fun if you have a monsoon playlist by your side. So, as we wait for the showers to hit our city soon, here are some Bollywood hits to get the monsoon fever going.

Listen to these monsoon songs:

1. Bhage Re Man: This iconic song from 'Chameli' starring Kareena Kapoor and Rahul Bose is a monsoon favourite! Kareena Kapoor enjoying the rain, splashing water around is how we'd all like to celebrate the monsoon season. The song, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, was composed by Sandesh Shandilya.

2. Cham Cham: Get your groove on to Shraddha Kapoor's song from 'Baaghi' co-starring Tiger Shroff. In this modern rain song, we see Shraddha Kapoor dance in the rain. This peppy number will undoubtedly lift your spirits up.

3. Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala: Remember Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's splashing dance performance in Koi... Mil Gaya? Of course, you do! Walk down memory lane and listen to this evergreen monsoon song.

4. Barso Re Megha: Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, this song could not get any sweeter and melodious. Featuring Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai in the video, and shot in a scenic location, this song will take you to another world!

5. Zara Zara Behekta Hai: This song from 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' featuring Dia Mirza and R. Madhavan is the perfect song to listen to with your partner while watching the rain. It was sung by Bombay Jayashri and became a huge hit! In fact, it is still one of the most popular songs.