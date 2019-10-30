close

Chhath Puja Geet

Chhath Puja Geet 2019—Watch Kanch Hi Bansh Ke by Neetu Chandra productions

The lyrics are also penned by Nitin Neera Chandra.

Chhath Puja Geet 2019—Watch Kanch Hi Bansh Ke by Neetu Chandra productions
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chhath festivity will begin this year from October 31 to November 3. On this day, devotees pray to Sun God (Surya Dev), his consort Usha and Pratusha (Chhathi Maiya) seeking blessings for their families and wish fulfilment.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2019 - Sunrise, sunset, Arghya timings and rituals

Several devotional songs are released by various artistes and Bhojpuri stars to mark the auspicious Chhath Puja festivity. Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra's production, led by her brother Nitin Neera Chandra has released a new devotional song titled 'Kanch Hi Bansh Ke'.

Watch the song 'Kanch Hi Bansh Ke' here:

'Kanch Hi Bansh Ke' song beautifully focusses on how children enjoy the four-day long festivity of Chhath and partake in the age-old rituals passed on from generation-to-generation.

It has been sung by various singers like Aradhya, Faizan, Awni, Poronisha, Utkarsh, Aronima, Indira, Shivani, Divya, Preeti and featuring students of Rabindra Bhawan.

The lyrics are also penned by Nitin Neera Chandra.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashti which is on November 2 this year.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Chhath Puja!

