Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar groove to remixed 'Sauda Khara Khara' song in Good Newwz—Watch

New Delhi: A starry ensemble of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are set to brighten the screens with 'Good Newws'. Directed by Raj Mehta, this entertainer is produced by Hiroo Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

The makers have unveiled a new party number which actually a remixed version of blockbuster Punjabi track by Sukhbir –Sauda Khara Khara'. Watch it here:

'Sauda Khara Khara' features Diljit and Kiara in the lead with Sukhbir making a special entry in the song. Akshay Kumar is the surprise element in the part number but we certainly missed Kareena Kapoor Khan's presence in it.

The new remixed version has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir and Dhvani Bhanushali. Kumaar has written by the lyrics and the original hook line is by Sukhbir.

'Good Newwz' presents the story of two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments.

The film is hitting the screens on December 27, 2019. This is the first time that Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will be seen together on-screen.