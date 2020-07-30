Diljit Dosanjh's 'G.O.A.T' trends at number one in seven countries

Mumbai: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reason to be happy. His latest single has garnered over 11 million views in less than 24 hours of release. The song is trending at number one across seven countries, which includes India, UAE, Bahrain and Canada, and is in the top trending list in 16 countries within a few hours of release.

Diljit's new song is the title number of his latest album "G.O.A.T.", which talks of his journey in the industry. The complete album was released on Wednesday and is trending in the virtual world since then.

"G.O.A.T." the song was the first track to be released, followed by the rest of the songs. The title song of the album, which was released on Wednesday, is among the top trends of the video-sharing platform.

"I am so touched with the kind of love everyone has given me. I feel truly blessed. I have only unending gratitude for all my fans and my fellow industry friends for showing me so much love and support," Diljit said.

Earlier, Diljit said that the album is for everyone who has encouraged him and his music.

"With grace of God and the love of my fans, my journey has been amazing in (the) last 18 years! I will never be thankful enough for the kind of love and appreciation I got. This one is for everyone who have loved and encouraged me and my music," Diljit said.