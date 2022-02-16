‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri’s top 10 songs: From ‘I am a disco dancer’ to ‘Oo La La’

New Delhi: Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on late Tuesday night (February 15) due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea), at the age of 69. "He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," said his doctor Dr Deepak Namjoshi to news agency PTI.

Born as Alokesh Lahiri and popularly known as Bappi Lahiri, the musician had an illustrious career of over five decades. Lahiri was born into a musically inclined Bengali family, where both his parents - Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri, were singers trained in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. Legendary singer Kishore Kumar was Lahiri’s maternal uncle. The two had collaborated for various hit songs like ‘Pag Ghunghroo Baandh’, ‘Jalta Hai Jiya Mera’, ‘Thodisi Jo Pee Lee Hai’ among others.

Bappi Lahiri is credited for introducing and popularising synthesised disco music in India. He is best known for his peppy party songs but has also delivered some amazing romantic and melancholic songs. Check out our top ten songs by the ‘Disco King’.

Movie: Disco Dancer (1982)

Song: I Am A Disco Dancer

Movie: Chalte Chalte (1976)

Song: Chalte Chalte Mere Yeh Geet

Movie: Namak Halaal (1982)

Song: Raat Baki Baat Baki Hona Hai Jo

Movie: Sharaabi (1984)

Song: Inteha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki

Movie: Sailaab (1990)

Song: Humko Aaj Kal

Movie: Namak Halaal (1982)

Song: Pag Ghunghroo Baandh

Movie: Himmatwala (1983)

Song: Naino Mein Sapna

Movie: Zakhmee (1975)

Song: Jalta Hai Jiya Mera

Movie: Thanedaar (1990)

Song: Tamma Tamma Loge

Movie: The Dirty Picture (2011)

Song: Ooh La La Tu Hai Meri Fantasy

Enjoy these Bappi Da timeless melodies!