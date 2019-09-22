Dream Girl song Dhagala Lagali Kala removed from YouTube over copyright issues

New Delhi: After a successful week at the Box Office, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starring Dream Girl faced a major setback. Dhagala Lagali Kala, a popular dance number from the film was removed from all the digital platforms after Delhi HC ordered the removal of the song from all the digital platforms due to copyright violations.

The song Dhagala Lagli Kala is a reboot of the popular Marathi song by the same name. The folk song first featured in Dada Kondke’s Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya. According to a report published in BollywoodLife, Delhi HC had refrained Balaji Motion Pictures from using anything from the original song.

Riteish Deshmukh had a special appearance in the song and it featured the lead actors of the film Ayushmann and Nushrat dancing to the tunes of this foot-tapping number in a festive backdrop.

Helmed by Raaj Shandilya and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl has raked in over Rs 86.6 crore in the Box Office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's report, the film has earned over Rs 86 crore. Tweeting the figures, he wrote, "#DreamGirl jumps again on [second] Sat... Is racing towards ₹ 100 cr mark... Will be #AyushmannKhurrana’s second century, after #BadhaaiHo... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 86.60 cr. #India biz. HIT."