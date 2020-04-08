Entertainment News: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria amp up their reel chemistry in 'Masakali 2.0' song - Watch

New Delhi: The fresh on-screen pairing of 'Marjaavaan' couple Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria was loved by the masses. So, the duo has now featured in their maiden single 'Masakali 2.0' which is a reprised version of the 'Dilli 6' blockbuster track 'Masakali'.

The song has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. Watch it here:

The music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The duo look smashing together and their reel chemistry is palpable.

'Masakali 2.0' song will surely bring a smile to the fans' faces as Sidharth and Tara look fab in the song which has been given a modern twist with beats added by Bagchi. The original music was composed by the maestro AR Rahman and the original lyrics are by Prasoon Joshi.

Amid the 21-day lockdown to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, this new song 'Masakali 2.0' featuring Sid and Tara will surely be a breather for fans.

